Julie G. Preece
Julie G Preece April 9, 1959 - July 24, 2020 Poway Julie passed away Saturday, July 24th at the age of 61. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 41 years, Dennis; their children, Brett and Lauren; and six grand children, Paige, Kendall, Khloe, Grant, Lincoln, and Logan. Julie is also survived by her father Don Reynolds, her brother Bruce and sister Valerie. She is now at peace with her beloved mother Dorothy (Dottie). Julie worked for Palomar Medical Center for 23 years as Coordinator of the Birth Center, a Childbirth Educator, and a Lactation Consultant. She had a gentle, loving heart and took great joy in her work helping new mothers and their babies. She is gone too soon and leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Julie wished to return to the ocean that she so loved. Her wish will be granted at a date yet undetermined.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
