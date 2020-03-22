|
Julie Sourisakkhamphong October 6, 1984 - March 2, 2020 San Diego Julie Sourisa died peacefully March 2, 2020, at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 35. Julie was born on October 6, 1984, in Anchorage, Alaska, to her parents, Vida and Monroe, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 from Thailand and Laos, respectively. Julie graduated from West Anchorage High School in 2003 as her class vice president. Shortly thereafter, the adventurous, all-American girl moved to San Diego to enjoy the beach, sun, photo shoots, and tacos. In December 2010, Julie was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer and relocated to San Antonio for medical and family support. Undeterred, she attended UTSA. While on summer break in 2014, Julie met her life partner, Jeff, in San Diego. After graduating from UTSA in the winter of 2014, with a degree in Business Administration, Julie returned to San Diego... where her heart truly exists. Julie worked for Alere (now Abbott) 2015 - 2017. Then finding healing through creativity -- she established her Art by Julie Sourisa boutique. The popular artist specialized in illustrations, watercolors, paintings, and clothing. In September 2019, Julie was honored by Susan G. Komen San Antonio to be the featured artist at their More Than Pink Tower Lighting event. Due to hospitalization, unfortunately, Julie was unable to attend. On her behalf, Jeff, Cindy's Pink Ninjas, and volunteers carried the torch and made it a most successful show.Vivacious and curious about the world, the gorgeous and talented "Julie Sou" (as she was affectionately known) loved Comic-Con, Disneyland, world travel, exotic food, concerts, animated movies, bingeworthy tv, books of all kinds as well as designer shoes. Julie will always be remembered for her remarkable courage, passion for life, adventurous spirit, kindness toward others, and endearing sense of humor. Julie truly inspired people to "live life in full bloom."In addition to her mother and father, Julie Sou is survived by her partner, Jeff; grandparents, "Po-thu" and "Mae-thu"; siblings, Vivian, Stephen, Salina, Max, and Mason; godchildren, Ares, Sera, and Jasmine, and other family.A memorial service was held in Julie's honor on March 9, 2020, in San Antonio. At a future date, Celebration of Life receptions are planned in La Jolla and Anchorage... where her spirit will remain carefree.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JULIE SOURISA MEMORIAL ART FUND (www.juliesourisamemorial.org).Her family would like to thank the doctors, hospital staff, and her many friends for helping Julie Sou ninja-warrior on for the past 10 years.Julie will be forever missed by everyone who knew her... as a bright ray of sunshine!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020