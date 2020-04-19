Home

Julienne Leslie Walter June 30, 1939 - March 20, 2020 Santee Julienne "Jill" Leslie Walter, age 80, of Santee, CA, died on March 20, 2020, after a long illness. Jill was born in London, England, on June 30, 1939. The daughter of the late Leo Paige and the late Joyce Bickham Paige from Rochester, NY. Jill loved life, laughter, football, and spending time with family and friends. She spent her lifetime working as a bookkeeper for various companies ending her career at the Viejas Tribal Council Treasurer's Office before her retirement. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard J. Walter of Santee, CA; son, Vincent L. D'Amico of Santee, CA; a stepson, Thomas Walter (Debi) of Orlando, FL; stepdaughter, Deborah Brown of Orlando, FL, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
