Juliette Ann Judy' Olinger September 6, 1941 - August 15, 2019 San Diego, California Born September 6, 1941 to Edward and Yvonne Rancourt in Waterville, Maine. Passed away August 15, 2019 in San Diego, California. Judy and Ken met in February of 1960 and married that March. Judy was a longtime valued employee of the aircraft industry. Once retired Judy, Ken and Ken Jr. (avid sports fans) followed the SDSU Aztecs baseball team. They were longtime friends of Tony Gwynn, Padres Hall of Famer and head of the Aztec's baseball team program at SDSU. She became the team's unofficial photographer and attended every game possible. Once asked which player was hers, she replied "They're all my grandsons." Judy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Kenneth L. Olinger (USN Retired), daughter Karen Lynn, son Kenneth L. Olinger Jr., sister Carole, sister Cathy, brother Drew, 3 grandchildren: Darnel, Andreas and Chelsey, 5 great-grandchildren: Ty, Andy Jr., Tommie Jr. and twins Paris and Peighton. Judy will always be remembered for the loving care she gave to her entire family. God, take care of this woman who is loved by so many. In lieu of flower the family has asked the donations be made St. Jude Children's cancer research.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019