Juliette Marin Bagley August 23, 1940 - July 4, 2020 Oceanside Juliette Marin Bagley passed away on July 4, 2020. She was 79 years old. Julie was born on August 23, 1940 in Sunnyside, California to "The Family." They included her beloved mother and father, Otilia (Mesa) Marin and Pascual F. Marin; and her sisters Becky and Vera, all of whom predeceased her. The Family grew to include her daughter, Linda (whom she insisted on calling "Poca" until Julie's last breath) (Coley); her grandkids, Ava, Lowell, Joe, and Kate; her nieces and nephews, Harold, Ricky, Juni (Kari), Becky (Van), Rachel and Marilyn; and their kids and grandkids. Nothing made her happier than being with The Family. Unless, of course, it was bragging about The Family.After Julie graduated from Chula Vista High School, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps, so she could see the world. She never left the U.S., but it all worked out, since she married a fellow Marine she met in Oahu and gave birth to a daughter who adored her. Julie did some traveling later in life, spending time in Europe and Latin America. In another era, she probably would have been a diplomat. Julie was the first in her family to go to college and the first to graduate. She graduated from UC San Diego with a major in Sociology, studying mostly China, because those classes were held at the times best suited to enabling her to fulfill her family responsibilities. After she graduated, she worked as a social worker for about 30 years, starting with the Chicano Federation, before moving to the County of San Diego.Julie lived in Carlsbad for years and in San Marcos for even more. All the while, and as a season ticket holder for many years, she loved the Chargers, until they moved to Los Angeles, of course. (She knows you all agree.) She loved politics even more and would have liked to have lived to see a Democrat take the White House in 2020. While she would have preferred a second-term Hillary Clinton, she would have been pretty pleased with a first-term Joe Biden.If you would like information about services for Julie, please send an email to labagley2015@gmail.com. If you would like to celebrate Julie with a gift to a charity, she was fond of Boys Town and numerous veterans groups.



