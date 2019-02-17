Julio Vito Guidi Jr. July 20, 1927 - February 5, 2019 San Diego A loving and devoted husband, and wonderful father, Julio passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. Julio was born to Luigi and Mary Guidi in San Diego, CA, on July 20, 1927. Julio was a commercial tuna fisherman in the U.S. tuna industry for close to 50 years, working on family boats: "Katherine", "Lou Jean", "Gina Karen", and "Willa G". After his retirement, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Julio was also active with the "Fish Mongers" and the United Portuguese Hall. Julio was a man of great commitment and love for his family. No greater joy for him than having his family around his table. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Agostino, Louis, Anthony (Papa Tony) and Gino. Julio is survived by the love of his life, loving wife of 70 years, Virginia; daughter, Marilyn; and sons, Julio Jr. (Lynn) and Rodney (Susan). Julio was a proud Nunu to seven grandchildren, Joshua, Janessa (Henry), Jaclyn Anne, Ryan (Jaclyn Noel), Cristina (Patrick) Nicholas (Julia) and Francesca, and "Big Nunu" to six great-grandchildren; "Uncle Jules" to many nephews and nieces. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Agnes Church, 1140 Evergreen St., San Diego 92106, and St. Madeleine Sophie's, 2119 East Madison Ave., El Cajon 92019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary