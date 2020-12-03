Julius H. Zolezzi



October 21, 1929 – November 25, 2020



Our hearts are full as we announce the passing of the patriarch of our family.



Julius was the first of five children born to Mary Carmen Salmon and John B. Zolezzi on October 21, 1929 in San Diego, CA. ""Julie,"" as he was known to his friends and family, was raised in Little Italy on India Street and in Point Loma where he attended Loma Portal Elementary. He was a rambunctious child, always outside playing ball or riding around on his bicycle, never sitting still. As the third-generation son of a commercial tuna fisherman, he began working on the family boats at the age of nine and it came as no surprise to his peers when he became a football, basketball, and track star during his time at Saint Augustine High School.



When Julie graduated from Saints in 1949, the high school quarterback eschewed several athletic scholarships for a life in the family business. Owning and managing boats, ascending to Captain of multiple fishing fleets (a title he held for 27 years), and creating lasting relationships with industry leaders, Julius became a pillar of strength and a spokesperson for his colleagues. He served as director and president of the American Tunaboat Association when San Diego was the ""tuna capital of the Pacific,"" ensured the construction of additional purse seiners (outfitted with mile-long nets, helicopters, and 1,200+ ton holds) in the heat of the industry's economic boom in the 1970s and '80s, and played an instrumental role in the signing of the South Pacific Tuna Treaty in 1988, which remains in effect to this day.



He took great pride in his work and in his community but always considered his family as his most significant achievement. The only force more powerful than sports in his teenage years was Marietta Sauer, a student at San Diego High School, who became the love of this life. The high school sweethearts (a quarterback and a baton twirler, go figure!) were perfectly matched and married in 1950. They resided in Point Loma where they raised five children, and remained married for 66 years until her passing in 2017.



Julius enjoyed an active retirement as a member of the San Diego Yacht Club and the Little Italy Association (his family has held a founding seat since the board's inception in 1997); he was also on the founding board of directors for San Diego National Bank. He relished his time as the owner of racehorses, including champion sprinter Big Jag, that frequently ran at the Del Mar Racetrack. Thankfully, his family and friends joined together to celebrate his 90th birthday last October.



He is survived by his children John (Dawn) Zolezzi, Annette (Hector) Romero, Julie (Frank) Sanfilippo, Jeannine (John) Francisco, Thomas (Lisa) Zolezzi, and his four siblings Mary, John, Mimi, Michael, as well as his 15 grandchildren and 19+ great-grandchildren, and a myriad nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held after restrictions are lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bequests can be made in his name to the Saints Endowment Fund (Saint Augustine High School, 3266 Nutmeg Street, San Diego, CA 92104).



We will miss his sense of humor (""Is everything copacetic?""), his compassion and his generosity, and are deeply grateful for the 91 years that he shared with us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store