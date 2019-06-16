|
June Junko Hamada March 9, 1941 - June 31, 2019 June Hamada passed away peacefully at her home on May 31, 2019 after a long illness from dementia. Born in Los Angeles and a San Diego resident for over 70 years, June graduated from Lincoln High School and Kelsey Jenny College. She worked for Groff Import Corporation as a secretary for many years. June is survived by her husband Thomas Hamada and brothers Milton, Shiro and John Yamano. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cypress View Mortuary, 3953 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019