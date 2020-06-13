June Junko Hamada
1941 - 2019
In memory of June Junko Hamada.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cypress View Mausoleum & Mort
Funeral services provided by
Cypress View Mausoleum & Mort
3953 Imperial Ave at S 40th St
San Diego, CA 92113
6192643168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
My husband Alec was such good friends with June and Tommy. June had a lovely sweetness about her and was kind.
Connie Brockway, for Alec Brockway
Friend
October 19, 2019
Dear June,

Your friendship and kindness to Alec and to me through so many years means so much. Your goodness and the good times you and Tommy gave to Alec was a gift that lasted through many years and he loved you both so much. My thoughts are with your Tommy. With much love to you June.
Connie
Connie Brockway
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years.
May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
