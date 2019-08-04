|
June Ramer May 2, 1930 - July 23, 2019 Escondido June Gardiner Ramer, known to her family fondly as Nana June or "NJ," passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 89 years. June was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 2, 1930. June came to Southern California as a young adult on vacation to visit her sister, and soon after made it her home as well. She spent over 60 years in California, from raising a family in Escondido to enjoying retirement in the Skyline Ranch community of Valley Center. June worked over 20 years for NCR in the early years of the computer industry. Upon retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many craft projects. She especially enjoyed the choir and producing yearly variety shows at Skyline Ranch with her large group of close friends there. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. June was preceded in death by her son Michael, her brother John and her sister Lavina. June leaves behind and will be lovingly remembered by her 3 children: Kai (Gail), Mark (Francisca), and Kim (Scott); her 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A small private burial will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido. At her request, no services will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019