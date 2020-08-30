June Taylor Burdick Williams

June 30, 1926 - July 31, 2020

San Diego

From Brownwood, TX, June Marie realized her dream of California when she arrived with her family in the mid-1940s. Soon married to her penpal sweetheart, June and John raised their children in La Mesa and Fletcher Hills. Throughout those years June also joyfully indulged in her lifelong love of performing, on stage with the Lamplighters and many other East County theatre groups and later, the Old Globe.In June's second act she and beloved husband James spent many happy years involved with the Unity Church of El Cajon. June became a respected Licensed Unity Teacher in the mid-1980s and followed this North star for the rest of her life.It will be remembered that June loved butterflies, thrift-store finds, Proverbs, and rocking her babies and grandchildren while singing lullabies, her voice one of our sweetest memories. She loved sweetpeas and gardenias, colorful scarves and sparkly costume jewelry, British television shows, her childhood Chinaberry tree, and always, a good game of Scrabble.June believed in Truth, and the peace of Unity, that having a good book to read was like money in the bank, and the desire to know the *why* of things. We miss her terribly. Rest peacefully, dear Mama.Survived by her children Ann (Sowards), Sue, Wayne and Jonathan Burdick, Melanie (Detharidge), stepdaughter Suzan McHone, many, many grandchildren-greats-and-beyond, and her brother, Alan Taylor. Preceded in death by her husband(s) John Burdick, and James Williams, daughter Dale (Ingersoll), stepdaughter Judy (Rodriguez), and brother Wayne Taylor.



