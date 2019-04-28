Resources More Obituaries for Justin MacCarthy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Justin C. MacCarthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Justin C. MacCarthy November 1, 1921 - April 21, 2019 San Diego A member of the Greatest Generation, Justin C. MacCarthy, D.D.S., passed away peacefully following a brief illness at his home of 54 years in the hills above Mission Bay with family at his side. Justin loved his family and his family loved him. He was a compassionate father and dedicated husband and he cared deeply for his 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born in Brawley, CA, Justin moved to San Diego as a small child. After graduating from San Diego High School in 1940, he joined the Navy where he served as a Corpsman in the Pacific aboard the USS Neshoba during World War II. Whenever they were in port on liberty, Justin would seek out the local USO or dance hall and show off dance moves that would have made Fred Astaire proud. After the war, he graduated from San Diego State and then attended dental school at the University of Southern California. Justin was a Trojan through and through. He established his dental practice in Pacific Beach on August 2, 1952, where he served patients until he retired on August 2, 1992, at the age of 70.He was a man of exceptional character and integrity, with a keen intellect, a passion for living and a fabulous sense of humor. He joined La Jolla Country Club (LJCC) 64 years ago in 1955. In his prime, he held a 3-handicap and continued to play golf until he was 95. When Justin turned 75, he began shooting his age at LJCC and continued to do so until age 90. Unfortunately, there are no official records to validate this fact, but a rough count of how many times he accomplished this incredible feat is well over 1,000. He was an avid bridge player. He was also a passionate supporter of USC football and a dedicated Padres fan, never missing one of their televised games.He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia (Traynor) MacCarthy, who passed away in 1982. In February 1984, he married Evelyn Killman, and they shared a great love affair for 35 years. During their time together, they hosted hundreds of joyous dinner parties at their lovely home and literally traveled the world, with a great fondness for summer trips to Napili Bay on Maui. No matter where in the world he and Evelyn were, their daily ritual was doing the New York Times Crossword together at the breakfast table.In addition to Evelyn, he is survived by the children from his and Evelyn's first marriages: Stephen MacCarthy (and his wife Ashley) of Glen Mills, PA; Sharron Dorren (and her husband Ken) of San Diego; Craig Killman (and his wife Michele) of Solana Beach; Michele Russo (and her husband Joe) of Los Angeles; Denise Killman of San Diego; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Services will be held May 10th at 1:30 PM at La Jolla Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. At a later date he will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Justin's memory to Christian Community Services Agency www.ccsasandiego.org or The First Tee of San Diego www.thefirstteesandiego.org.Fight on! Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries