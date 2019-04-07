Home

Justin Grimmette Almond Rockhill, SC He passed from Hopkins Lymphoma surrounded by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Cyndi Almond; brother, Timothy; sisters, Kristine and Melissa; nieces and nephews, Marisa, Katlin, Taylor, Timothy, Kennedy, Weldon, Olivia and Willa and dog Oberon.Memorial Service will be on Friday, April 12, at 2:00pm, at Miramar National Cemetery, followed by Celebrate his life at his parents' home, 10137 Trocha De Penni, Lakeside. March 21, 1973 - January 26, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
