Kamuran Aker December 1, 1942 - January 15, 2020 SAN DIEGO Kamuran Aker, 77, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on January 15, 2020. He was surrounded by family during his last days. He was born on December 1, 1942 in Istanbul, Turkey to Abdullah Aker and Meliha Zahariadis. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laurie, his daughters, Canan (David Weis), and Meral, his son, Kenan (Christina Kantzavelos), his five grandchildren, Evan, Izzy, Theo, Sophia, and Ava, as well as by his sister, Melihcan, brother, Huseyin, many nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents and brother Hasan predeceased him. Kamuran grew up in Istanbul in one of the wealthiest families in Turkey. When he was 16, his father left, and Kamuran was forced to quit school and go to work to support his mother and siblings. At age 24, after serving as a sergeant in the Turkish Army, he and his best friend opened a business producing hand-made leather watch bands. This business eventually expanded to a 50-person factory which manufactured belts, shoes and purses that were sold in department stores and high-end boutiques throughout Turkey. He met his American bride when she came to Istanbul visiting her college roommate in the summer of 1968. They were married Jan. 10, 1970, in Laurie's hometown of Sharon, Mass., then returned to Istanbul to start their new life together. Their first daughter, Canan, was born in 1971 and their second, Meral, in 1974. Laurie's parents relocated to San Diego in 1975. The following year, Kamuran, Laurie and the girls visited them and fell in love with the city. In 1978, when their daughters were 6 and 4, the family moved to San Diego, where their son was born, in 1987. After about a year commuting to Los Angeles to work with a belt manufacturing company, Kamuran became the general manager at Triple K Manufacturing, a local holster manufacturer. In 1981, Kamuran had the opportunity to start his own business, Aker Leather Products, in Chula Vista. He began manufacturing belts as a one-man operation. Outgrowing the small space and adding employees, he moved into a 3,000 square foot space where he also expanded his product line to include all types of leather accessories, belts and holsters. The manager of the police equipment store owned by the Rose Family suggested that he make law enforcement equipment, which led to Aker Leather building a reputation in the law enforcement community for creating beautifully designed, high quality leather duty gear, as well as off-duty gear. After winning large national and international contracts, Aker Inc. expanded to a 10,000 square foot facility. Countless agencies such as the San Diego Sheriff Dept., Los Angeles Sheriff Dept., Customs and Border Patrol, California Highway Patrol as well as police departments around the world proudly carry Aker Leather gear. His products are distributed both nationally and internationally, as well as on their website and Amazon. They have been worn for decades by many actors and actresses playing roles in law enforcement in movies and TV shows, most recently in Stranger Things. Aker, Inc. currently employs 30 men and women, some of whom have worked for him for over 20 years. In 2019 Kamuran was recognized by the mayor of Chula Vista during the city's acceptance of becoming California's first certified welcoming city (welcomingamerica.org). Kamuran is the epitome of how much value an immigrant can provide to a community, especially in supporting other immigrants. The legacy and direction of Aker, Inc. is being continued by his son, Kenan and grandson, Evan. Kamuran's contagious joviality, business acumen, integrity and profound respect for his employees, customers and suppliers were well known throughout the industry and will be missed. Kamuran was well read and enjoyed travels with his wife and family throughout Europe and across the U.S. He was thrilled last year to visit his ancestral village in the mountains of Anatolia. He supported his children in all of their endeavors, attending ballet and Junior Theater performances, soccer games, swim meets and water polo tournaments. He had diverse interests, including the ballet, symphony, opera, theatre and movies. He also enjoyed TV, watching British detective series, historical dramas as well as news and nature programs. He rarely missed the games of his favorite Turkish team, Fenerbahce. Kamuran had been a goalie in his youth and loved coaching his son's team at Mesa Soccer. Seeing an opportunity to strengthen the small, struggling organization and an opportunity for himself to give back to the community, Kamuran became the president of Mesa Soccer, a post he held for a decade. Under his leadership, Mesa Soccer was transformed into one of the most successful youth soccer programs in San Diego. As president, he worked with the Parks and Recreation Dept. to improve the fields and to add lighting to Hickman Field for night practices. He also donated a clubhouse to Hickman, which is still used and continues to bear his name. As Kamuran moved into semi-retirement, he looked forward each day to meeting his friends for coffee at the local Starbucks. Family, friends and colleagues often asked him for his advice. He always saw the big picture with a sharp eye, sparkling wit and keen intelligence. Kamuran had a large personality and strong life force which helped him successfully battle 3 different types of cancer (kidney cancer in 1981, leukemia in 2001, and prostate cancer in 2017). Neuroendocrine cancer was the final illness of his life. He was a wonderful, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community. Donations to Zerocancer.org or a are suggested in lieu of flowers. A memorial will be held at El Camino Mortuary on January 29 at 11am, dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020