San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1378
435 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road
San Marcos, CA 92069
760-744-4522
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Shadow Ridge Country Club
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Shadow Ridge Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kay Wallace


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Kay Wallace Obituary
Karen Kay Wallace May 17, 1946 - December 28, 2019 Vista Karen Wallace was born in Lakota, ND, to Edward and Geneva Matejcek, on May 17, 1946. She was proud to have been raised on a North Dakota farm. She attended Sauder and Brocket schools before graduating from Lakota High School in 1964. She then earned a registered nurse diploma at St. Luke's School of Nursing in Fargo, ND. From nursing school Karen moved to Minneapolis where she served as an operating room nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital. Karen married her husband Duncan in November 1980. She began a second career as a medical device sales representative in 1980 with C.P. Bard. In 1986 Karen started her own business as a medical device manufacturers representative and stocking distributor in Vista, CA. She built her business into a thriving and prosperous enterprise. Karen's passions were walking, shopping, and her many friends. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, sons Lincoln, Lindsay, Jennings, four siblings and numerous family and friends. Memorial service will be held at Shadow Ridge Country Club on January 1, 2020 at 3:00pm followed by a celebration of life at 4:00pm. Please consider a memorial to Elizabeth Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1378
Download Now