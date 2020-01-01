|
|
Karen Kay Wallace May 17, 1946 - December 28, 2019 Vista Karen Wallace was born in Lakota, ND, to Edward and Geneva Matejcek, on May 17, 1946. She was proud to have been raised on a North Dakota farm. She attended Sauder and Brocket schools before graduating from Lakota High School in 1964. She then earned a registered nurse diploma at St. Luke's School of Nursing in Fargo, ND. From nursing school Karen moved to Minneapolis where she served as an operating room nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital. Karen married her husband Duncan in November 1980. She began a second career as a medical device sales representative in 1980 with C.P. Bard. In 1986 Karen started her own business as a medical device manufacturers representative and stocking distributor in Vista, CA. She built her business into a thriving and prosperous enterprise. Karen's passions were walking, shopping, and her many friends. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, sons Lincoln, Lindsay, Jennings, four siblings and numerous family and friends. Memorial service will be held at Shadow Ridge Country Club on January 1, 2020 at 3:00pm followed by a celebration of life at 4:00pm. Please consider a memorial to Elizabeth Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020