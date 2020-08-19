Karen Lynn Mehlick

March 11, 1946 - August 12, 2020

VISTA

Karen (Greer) Mehlick passed away at Tri-City Medical Center on August 12, 2020.Karen was born March 11, 1946 to Arthur and Esther Greer (Willett) in San Diego. She was a fourth-generation San Diegan and graduated from Crawford High School (1963) and San Diego State University (1967).In 1972, she met the love of her life, Fred, at the San Diego Naval Officer's Club. The couple was married July 6,1974 at Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcal. Karen cherished her time with her husband and their son, Matthew, including traveling, camping, and was very involved in her community and church.Karen worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster and litigation manager for All State, Fireman's Fund, and AIG.She was a consummate volunteer and dedicated much of her life to various charitable organizations, including her most treasured experiences with Brother Benno's where she provided support to homeless in her community. She also enjoyed her time working with Elizabeth Hospice.A woman of unyielding faith, Karen was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton. She also enjoyed being a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Women's Auxiliary.She was a loving wife, mother, and genuine friend who will be remembered for her compassion and strength. Her devotion to her family and her unwavering faith will remain an example to all.She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Fred Mehlick, and son Matthew Mehlick.Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth Seton (6628 Santa Isabel Street, Carlsbad, CA) on Tuesday, August 25th at 10:15am until Mass at 11:00am. Private internment. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Brother Benno's Center or St. Elizabeth Seton Women's Auxiliary.



