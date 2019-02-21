Karen P. de Planque May 4, 1928 - February 14, 2019 LA JOLLA Karen P. de Planque, a resident of La Jolla for more than 50 years, passed peacefully at White Sands on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.Born in Bronxville, NY, May 4, 1928 to her late parents, Sabra Beaumont Packard and William Guthrie Packard, Karen's oldest daughter, Kristen, preceded her in death.Karen is survived by sister, Sabra P. Cleveland of Mercer Island, WA; and, one of her two daughters, Michal de Planque Michelson (husband Udi) who resides in Ranana, Israel. Her grandchildren in Israel are, Asa, Shira, Na'ama, and Yishai, all of whom are married with children. One grandson, Eyal, is deceased.After graduating from Westover School in Middlebury, CT, Karen attended Elmira College and graduated from Syracuse University in New York. Karen enjoyed being a teacher, as well as a writer of many poems and literary projects.Karen was very active in various groups in La Jolla, and often could be seen playing tennis at the La Jolla Recreation Center. She also was a member of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Prospect Street.In lieu of flowers, donations to the church would be appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary