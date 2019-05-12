Home

Karen Grandma' Zumbro February 28, 2019 My dear Karen,Jerry, Chloe and Enzo miss you so much and I miss you so much too. I miss all of you your sense of humor, your "bra-less" days, your smile, your love and support, your funny hats, the way you put all life's nonsense in funny nonsense, your guidance. You were an amazing grandmother and a loving mother, not to forget such a source of unconditional love and support. Thank you for all you did. It gives me great comfort to know that you are still here watching over my kids and my husband, and I love you and thank you for that. Thank you! With all my love, Emma
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019
