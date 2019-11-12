San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Karin Natalie Yount

Karin Natalie Yount Obituary
Karin Natalie Yount December 18, 1923 - November 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Karin was born in Yalta, Crimea. She attended Albertas University in Konigsberg. Her studies were interrupted by the start of World War II. She and her mother were forced to flee their home in the winter of 1945 and made their way via Berlin to Bavaria. She worked for the American Army in Bamberg, mainly to get ration cards and coal. There she met Lt. Burton Yount. In 1948 she immigrated to the USA as an enemy alien and was married on January 17. Captain Yount retired after 20 years in the Army, settling in San Diego in 1961. Her favorite things to do were to spend time in her garden, swim at De Anza Cove where a tree was planted in her honor on her 90th birthday, enjoy family and friends, and sun at La Jolla Cove and Shores. Not one to sit on the sidelines, Karin lived her life enthusiastically and joyfully. She was a proud founder of the War Brides of World War II Association, a national organization. Karin is survived by her three children, Tom, Janette (Barry), and Pat (Tony), grandchildren, Aliza, Seth, Ben, Jessica, and Natasha, as well as six great-grandchildren. Service at El Camino Memorial Park, Sorrento Valley, on November 16 at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019
