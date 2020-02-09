|
Karl Blaine Mondt December 27, 1963 - January 28, 2020 Point Loma Karl Blaine Mondt was born December 27, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Barbara Mondt. He left this earth on January 28, 2020. Karl spent his childhood in Lakeside and the Bay Park area of Clairemont, CA. He enjoyed soccer, surfing, and fishing. His love of the ocean always called and he spent his life in and around water and boats, working his way up from deckhand to Captain. Karl is survived by his parents of Bradbury, CA; son, Sydney of San Diego; sisters, Susan Mondt of Glendale, CA, and Laura Mondt of San Diego; brother-in-law, Antonio Gonella of Glendale, CA, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial services are pending. Ashes will be scattered at sea, the place he loved so much.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020