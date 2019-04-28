Karl H. Montijo January 16, 1925 - April 6, 2019 San Diego Karl H. Montijo, age 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas, and moved to San Diego in 1939. Karl enlisted in the Army Air Corp at the age of 18, and served four years of active duty during World War II; flying and training pilots on the B-17 and B-29 bombers. He worked at Convair, Rohr and Global analytics over his 35- year aeronautical career designing a wide variety of military and commercial aircraft including the Concorde, Stealth Helicopter and Stealth Bomber. In 1948, he designed, built and flew The Wee Bee; the world's lightest airplane. In 1985, he founded the family business of Montijo Environmental. Karl was a true family man whose love, wit, and sense of humor will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Katherine; daughter, Mary Margaret, and son, Stephen. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (wife Patti), Robert (wife Jane), Timothy (wife Mandy); daughter, Karla (husband Joe), daughter-in-law Dianne, thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, June 28th, at 10:00am at St. Timothy's Church in Escondido followed by burial with military honors at 2:30pm at Miramar National Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary