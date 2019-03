Resources More Obituaries for Karl ZoBell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karl Mark ZoBell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Karl Mark ZoBell January 9, 1932 - February 20, 2019 La Jolla He was tall, good looking, and pretty smart. A one-of-a-kind native son who has left home to go into the "other room." If you knew Karl ZoBell, you know what that means; if you didn't know him, you can guess.Karl was the first of two sons born to famed Scripps Institution of Oceanography professor, Dr. Claude E. ZoBell, and his wife Margaret, in the original Scripps Hospital on Prospect Street. The family lived in a charming oceanfront cottage on the SIO campus. He remembered, as a youngster, a trip from SIO to the village being long and bumpy, especially driving through all of the farms in La Jolla Shores and along a two-lane Torrey Pines Road to finally get to Putnam's for a milk shake.Karl was a junior at La Jolla High School when his parents divorced. He and his brother, Dean, moved with their mother to her home in Logan, Utah. Karl was already a track star, but with his many talents, he adapted quickly to his new environment and became an expert skier. After graduating from Logan High and two years attending Utah State University, he accepted a track scholarship to Columbia University and moved to Manhattan. What a move! Here he experienced something of a culture shock; other students had gone to private schools, travelled extensively, and had "big city" smarts. Again, he quickly adapted, and thrived on all that New York City offered: museums, theater, music. He became a member of Mensa, graduated from Columbia, and was accepted into their law school, but the Korean War interrupted his plans. He joined the US Coast Guard and quickly became captain of his own Coast Guard cutter, plying the notoriously rough waters outside the Golden Gate Bridge. He jokingly claimed he kept San Francisco quite safe from a Korean attack. His next step was to finish his studies at Stanford Law School. He became a life-long fan of most things Stanford, especially sports teams. He attended over 40 "Big Game" football games (Stanford v. UC Berkeley), and nearly that number of Final Four basketball games, whether Stanford made it or not.Karl and his family moved back to La Jolla where he joined the small law firm of Gray, Cary, Ames and Frye. He was so determined to join the firm that he initially rejected their rejection: they did not hire him after his interview, but upon completing his first day at Luce, Forward, Hamilton and Scripps, he called Gordon Gray and said, "You've made a terrible mistake." Thus began his 55 years of practice at Gray, Cary. As his practice grew and he became a partner, Karl opened a La Jolla office to better serve his numerous local clients, including prominent families like the Copleys and their newspapers, the Geisels and the Dr. Seuss empire, the Baldessaris, the artist Christo, musician Harry Partch, and many others. His unswerving ethical compass and a compassion often masked by his professional demeanor were reflected in a deep loyalty from his clients. He was a mentor and friend to more than two generations of lawyers, who learned from his example the importance of the individuals whose interests he represented. He refused to rely on the superficial and easy answers but insisted on thoughtful and reflective analysis. His intellectual curiosity led him to always expand the range of his experience in aspects of the law that touched on his clients' affairs. Chris Calkins, one of the many lawyers he mentored, observed that "Karl had an infectious curiosity for knowledge - about the law, about people, and about the circumstances of their lives - that made working with him invigorating." Even just interviewing with Karl for a summer associate position was invigorating per Ellen Whelan, a lawyer who clerked at Gray, Cary during the summer after her second year at Stanford and a partner at the successor law firm to Gray, Cary today. "I would not be at this firm but for Karl's efforts many years ago that made all the difference. Karl gave me some of the most challenging work assignments and reviewed my work product carefully with no hesitation to point out the flaws and weaknesses in a way that challenged me to improve. He had a unique way of sharing the history of San Diego, and La Jolla in particular, and then quizzing you later. Nothing was taken for granted." Karl's interest in people was reflected in a range of ways. He was extremely curious about how Whelan, who is in a wheelchair due to an accident at age 19, maneuvered onto the beach, handled swimming, etc. "This curiosity translated into Karl figuring out a unique dictation device by connecting a foot pedal and other items together a technological leap in 1984 and still useful today," said Whelan.As the firm grew, so did Karl's practice and volunteer activities. He served as president of MCASD, Rotary, and La Jolla Town Council, as well as chair of the Gray, Cary Trusts & Estates Group and the Real Estate Group. While he was involved with the Town Council, he joined a few dedicated volunteers and formed La Jollans Incorporated to create the La Jolla Community Plan, which, after two years of intense meetings and hearings with La Jolla citizens and landowners and the City of San Diego, succeeded in establishing a 30-foot building height limit. This effort involved combative stakeholders on every side, with one opponent, Bill Kellog, attributing its success to "Karl's golden tongue." La Jolla thus was spared the construction of five planned towers in the village, plus a revolving skyscraper atop Mt. Soledad.Karl was a member and Chairman of the City of San Diego Planning Commission from 1988-1996, a time of major growth and change in the City. Under his leadership, a wholesale overhaul of the zoning code was adopted, creating an environment both respecting the members of local communities and providing clarity on the future of development in the City. Karl's legal talents were not limited to local land use issues or estates. He also trailblazed copyright law. After his longtime client Ted Geisel died, Karl convinced Geisel's wife, Audrey, that it was critical to protect the Dr. Seuss works. This effort catapulted him to a fresh challenge; he recruited teams from Gray, Cary and Stanford Law School, and ultimately won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in the formation of Dr. Seuss Enterprises and adding intellectual properties to his expertise. Books, movies, plays and merchandise soon followed, with Grinches and Cat in the Hat dolls spilling uncontrollably from his office.Amidst all of his professional challenges and triumphs, in 1968, Karl married Barbara Arth, with whom he shared a love of college sports, beach volleyball, art, theater, design and travel. His personal life also included a preference for Romani Conti, his '57 Porsche Speedster, and several Yorkies named Max. He was a reader who devoured three or four books per week with nearly total recall. Karl and Barbara's travels included trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, the Azores, Iceland, North Africa, and Europe, including a year's sabbatical driving trip from Sweden to Morocco. He fell for the South of France, particularly St. Tropez, where they rented the same ancient fisherman's maison for the month of June for over 40 years. His love for beachside backgammon led to his founding an annual June international backgammon tournament that lives on to this day, which is a warm-up for the Monte Carlo Master tournament in July. He and Barbara hosted many friends and family on visits to St. Tropez, and even his car license plate, VAROIS, reflected his love of this place and his sense of indeed being a citizen of Var.Often referred to as "Fact Man," Karl will be remembered for his wit and sage counsel. His favorite word was excel'. His depth, compassion, dignity and love were intoxicating. His children and grandchildren were his great pride and joy. He leaves a saddened family: five childrenBonnie; Elizabeth (and husband Todd Clayter); Karen; Claude (and wife Sylvia); and Mary (and husband Gus Kreige); their mother, Janet Finney; 11 grandchildren; one step-grandson; Max, the current Yorkie; his brother, Dr. Dean ZoBell of Salt Lake City; his brothers-in-law, Peter and Christopher Arth; and his wife of 50 years and the love of his life, Barbara. Services will be for family only. The family wishes to thank Karl's wonderful caregiver, Eric Young, for his loving help, and housekeeper, Nico Rico, for her endless support. Should friends or family wish to donate in Karl's memory, please consider the La Jolla Historical Society (858-459-5335; lajollahistory.org) and the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego (858-454-3541; mcasd.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.