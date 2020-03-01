|
|
Karuppiah Nagaratnam December 6, 1941 - February 4, 2020 Santee Karuppiah Nagaratnam passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family at age 78. He was born in Virudhunagar, India, and had five brothers and six sisters. He received his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Master's in Business Administration from the University of Madras. He practiced Labor Law in Carborundum Universal. He married in 1967. He and his wife Vasantha came to the USA in 1984. They both had successful careers at Union Bank for 20-plus years. After they moved to Santee in 1980, they cultivated a garden filled with tropical fruits and vegetables in their backyard. They both enjoyed travelling frequently to India and Virginia to visit relatives in addition to visiting Singapore, Malaysia, London and Italy. His wife Vasantha predeceased him in 2010, after 43 years of marriage. He is survived by three brothers and a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020