|
|
Kasandra Andayha Banegas January 8, 1992 - September 4, 2019 Alpine, CA Viejas Indian Reservation Kasandra was called by our Creator, Emaay Ehaa, September 4, 2019. A loving parent whose children's education was her greatest occupation. Kasandra is survived by her three sons, Felipe, Andy and Charles. She is also survived by her father Alan Banegas, her brothers, Charles Banegas (Ashley), and Joshua Banegas, her grandmothers, Alvera Banegas, Peggy Jones and godmother, April Richardson and godfather, Larry Sutton. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her family knew her as generous, kind and loving. She cared tremendously about her Tribal people. She was compassionate, outspoken and confident. Her family and friends will miss her terribly. Memorial services will begin with a recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, September 13, at 7:00pm, with public viewing from 4:30 to 8:00pm at El Cajon Mortuary, 684 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon. Mass and Burial on Saturday, September 14, at 10:00am at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Viejas Indian Reservation. Lunch to follow at the Viejas Tribal Hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019