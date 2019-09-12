San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
684 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-440-8033
Resources
More Obituaries for Kasandra Banegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kasandra Andayha Banegas


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kasandra Andayha Banegas Obituary
Kasandra Andayha Banegas January 8, 1992 - September 4, 2019 Alpine, CA Viejas Indian Reservation Kasandra was called by our Creator, Emaay Ehaa, September 4, 2019. A loving parent whose children's education was her greatest occupation. Kasandra is survived by her three sons, Felipe, Andy and Charles. She is also survived by her father Alan Banegas, her brothers, Charles Banegas (Ashley), and Joshua Banegas, her grandmothers, Alvera Banegas, Peggy Jones and godmother, April Richardson and godfather, Larry Sutton. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her family knew her as generous, kind and loving. She cared tremendously about her Tribal people. She was compassionate, outspoken and confident. Her family and friends will miss her terribly. Memorial services will begin with a recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, September 13, at 7:00pm, with public viewing from 4:30 to 8:00pm at El Cajon Mortuary, 684 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon. Mass and Burial on Saturday, September 14, at 10:00am at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Viejas Indian Reservation. Lunch to follow at the Viejas Tribal Hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kasandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
Download Now