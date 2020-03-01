|
Katharine Faulconer Kenniston December 4, 1945 - February 18, 2020 San Diego Katharine Faulconer Kenniston, 74, died in the loving arms of her devoted husband on February 18, 2020, in the presence and spirit of her adoring family. Katharine was born in San Diego, California, on December 4, 1945, to Thomas and Barbara Faulconer. She grew up in Rancho Sante Fe and Point Loma, where she developed a love of horses and successfully participated in equestrian competitions. She was also a member of the ZLAC Rowing Club, the oldest women's rowing club in the world. When working at the Balboa Park Museum of Man, Katharine met and fell in love with her husband of 53 years, Salvador "Boogie" Kenniston, who fondly called her "Goose" in admiration of her walk. Together, they raised three daughters in Pacific Beach and Lakeside, California, and ultimately retired to Bullhead City, Arizona. Kitten, as she was nicknamed by her grandfather, was the type of person who selflessly cared for others her entire life.An amazing mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend, she always put the needs of her family and friends first. As an apartment owner, Kitten positively impacted many tenants' lives with her kindness and compassion. And without hesitation, she wholeheartedly cared for her aging father and stepmother, Lillian Faulconer, until their passing. She enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, including sewing for her family and making blankets for those she loved and those in need. In later years, Kitten endured a tragic accident, which left her disabled. She always rose above her physical ailments to be there for her husband and her family, setting a wonderful example of pure love, grace, and perseverance. Kitten is survived by her husband, Salvador Kenniston; her three daughters, Heidi Kenniston-Lee, Tamara LeDay, and Angela Sheppard; her nephew, Curtis Milyard, seven grandchildren to which she was the very best "Grandma," and her nephew's children, to which she was lovingly known as "Memaw." She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Milyard, and Marion "Mitzi" Gunter. Kitten's beautiful and generous spirit lives on in all whose lives and hearts she touched. There are no plans for a memorial service. Instead, we ask that you share your memories of Kitten online and to be as good to others as she was to you.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020