Katharine Lois Dickson November 19, 1936 - July 22, 2020 Fallbrook On July 22, 2020, Katharine Lois (Beattie) Dickson, 83, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at her home in Fallbrook, CA with her family at her side. She will be interned at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family always came first, and she dedicated her entire life to their security and happiness. Lois, her preferred name all of her life, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to John M. and Katherine A. Beattie. She was the youngest of two children, her older brother being Jack Beattie.Her family moved to Redondo Beach, California when she was young where she graduated from Redondo Beach Union High School in 1954. She received good grades and was active as a majorette in the marching band where she attracted the attention of fellow band member, Donald E. Dickson. They were married shortly after graduation and she remained a lifelong resident of Southern California.Lois leaves three wonderful children, John, Betty and her youngest daughter, Nancy, who became her angel companion the last few years of Lois's life. The family that she started at a very early age was further blessed by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A tenth great-grandchild is due in early October. She also leaves a niece born to her brother, Lisa. Her parents and brother have predeceased her, and her marriage ended in 2014. She is fortunately survived by all others in the wonderful family that she loved and nurtured for the past eight decades.During her life she was passionate about all things living. She had a life-long interest in turtles and tortoises and was one of several persons who started the California Turtle and Tortoise Society Journal, which still remains active today. She acquired two Galapagos tortoises in the early 1970's and in 2012 donated one (Jaws) to the San Diego Zoo and the other (Sam) to the San Diego Botanical Gardens. She loved her pets, and will miss her dog, Shadow. Many lifelong friends were made during her involvement with the Red Hat Society. During her active years she enjoyed traveling. During quiet times she enjoyed crocheting, games, and good movies.Her surviving family will never forget her witty humor, humanity, nor the love and wisdom that she imparted in them. Her sacred promise was to "love them to the moon and back," something to always be remembered when that beautiful light appears in the heavens.In lieu of flowers Lois requested that donations be sent in her memory to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, specifically for the benefit of Sam the Tortoise.The Dickson Family



