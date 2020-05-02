Katherine Orrell September 12, 1959 - April 27, 2020 La Costa Katherine Orrell, (age 60), passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at her home in La Costa, CA surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Katherine was born on September 12, 1959, in Yuma, AZ. Raised in Bakersfield; at age 18, Katherine moved to San Diego, & graduated from SDSU. She went on to receive her Masters in Education from Point Loma Nazarene. Katherine was an inspirational teacher & mentor with a 30-year career in education & was awarded Teacher-of-the-Year twice for the Solana Beach School District. She was the SB Teachers' Association president for years & won a county Math Mentor award. She loved her Carmel Creek Elementary family & they will remember her positivity and passion for education. She truly lived life to the fullest and had a love for: cooking, sunsets, gift giving, orchids, her cavaliers, laughing & traveling to beautiful island destinations. Katherine's joyful personality, generous heart, and loving hugs live on. Survived by her daughter Jessica Orrell, partner Rob Simpson, mother LaVerne Chavez, 4 sisters & 1 brother. She joins her brother Artie & father Henry Chavez in heaven. She was sunshine, that lit up a room & she will be deeply missed. A mass will be held at St. John's in Encinitas when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance | ocrahope.org



