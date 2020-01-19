|
|
Katherine V. Senoff June 10, 1924 - January 15, 2020 San Diego Katherine V. Senoff passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, after a short term in hospice care, in the early morning of January 15th. She was reunited with her husband, Dimitri, who passed in 1986.She was born in Springfield, Mass. on June 10, 1924. In 1943, she made San Diego her new home, where she met her husband and married on February 4, 1948. They settled in Talmadge Park, and became immediately involved in the life of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was actively involved in Parent Teacher Activities at the parish school, where all 7 of her children attended, and became a member of the Women's Club where she served for over 50 years. She was the ultimate homemaker known for her fabulous baked goods. Kay will be remembered for her warm and generous nature, her love of life, and her unconditional love for her family, who were her life.She is survived by her sister, Therese Johns of Kirkland, WA; and her children, Cathie, Therese (Senoff-Riis), Sergei, Mary (Ken) Vedra, Maureen, David, and Gregory (Melissa) Senoff; her grandchildren, Tatiana, Allison and Jacob Riis, Ashley (Chris) Bridge, Mark and Brian Vedra, David (Sara) Senoff, Stephanie and Autumn Senoff, Michael and Olivia Senoff, and her great-grandchildren, Eva, Ryder and Emmett Senoff, and lots of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church: Vigil from 5-7pm with Rosary at 7pm on January 23rd and Memorial Service at 10am on January 24th.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Women's Club.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020