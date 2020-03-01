Home

More Obituaries for Kathleen Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Griffith

Kathleen Ann Griffith Obituary
Kathleen Ann Kate' Griffith December 9, 1954 - February 15, 2020 San Diego Kate passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. She was a volunteer and founding member for 25 years with the SDPD Crisis Intervention team. Kate proudly wore V-001, which was retired by Chief William Landsdowne in a private police ceremony. Kate always put others before herself, finding a way to help you in any crisis.Kate enjoyed jet-skiing and traveling with her husband, Chad. Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Aletha, and her beloved dogs, Max, Jenny, and Sophie. She is survived by Chad; daughter, Andrea; brother, Mike (Jill) (MJ), and Xena, her beloved dog. RIP My Beautiful Wife, Mother, and Best Friend to all.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
