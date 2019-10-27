Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 836-5500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Varni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Henry Varni


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann Henry Varni Obituary
Kathleen Ann Henry Kathy' Varni January 15, 1944 - October 18, 2019 Carlsbad Kathy was born to Elliot and Mary Jane Henry and was raised in Los Angeles. Kathy graduated from St. Monica High School (1961) and received her BA from Mt. Saint Mary's College. Kathy is survived by her husband Adrian Varni along with their four children Marisa, Gina, Dominic and Danielle and their nine grandchildren. Funeral and Burial will be on October 29th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now