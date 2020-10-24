1/
Kathleen Ann Henry Varni
1944 - 2019
In memory of Kathleen Ann Henry Varni.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery and Mortuary - Culver City
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 836-5500
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2019
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I'm so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time to comfort you and give you strength.
C K
October 28, 2019
Sending thoughts and prayers your way. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Luke would like to send a big hug to your family.
Luke, Joyce, Mike and Jake Clark
Friend
October 27, 2019
Mom, I will miss you very much. I love you! ❤Marisa
Marisa Babin
