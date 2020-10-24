Please accept my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I'm so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time to comfort you and give you strength.
C K
October 28, 2019
Sending thoughts and prayers your way. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Luke would like to send a big hug to your family.
Luke, Joyce, Mike and Jake Clark
Friend
October 27, 2019
Mom, I will miss you very much. I love you! ❤Marisa
Marisa Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
October 27, 2019
Marisa Varni Babin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.