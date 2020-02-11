|
Kathleen Anne Kathy' Brown October 11, 1942 - February 3, 2020 San Diego Kathleen Anne (Shaw) Brown, 77, was born to Lawrence and Anne Shaw in 1942 in San Diego. Kathy graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in 1960. She met the love of her life, Michael Brown, during high school. Kathy attended the University of San Diego Women's College and in 1964, she graduated, married Mike, moved to San Luis Obispo and began her teaching career. When they returned to San Diego, Kathy and Mike lived in North Park and Kathy taught at St. Pat's. Kathy joined the South Pacific Bridge Club (SPBC) and together with seven others, created a 54-year sisterhood. Always up for adventure, Kathy and Mike moved to Jamul and then, after the children were grown, they took on their biggest enterprise as the owners of Farmer Brown's Christmas Trees in Potrero! Kathy and Mike moved back to San Diego upon retirement (the second time!). Besides Mike and her family, Kathy's greatest loves included her Catholic faith and the civic groups she and Mike were a part of. Kathy was a founder of Whispering Winds Women's Auxiliary, was active in the Cursillo movement, traveled the world with Mike and Friendship Force and volunteered countless hours with Catholic Charities, Father Joe's Villages, and International Relief Teams (IRT). Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers John and Lawrence (Bud) and sister-in-law Mary Helen. She is survived by her husband Mike; her children Adam and Katrina (Bruce) Bosworth; her grandchildren Brock and Max; and beloved siblings, relatives and friends. A Rosary (10 am) and Mass (11 am) will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, at St. Francis Chapel of the Mission 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA 92108. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whispering Winds Catholic Camp or IRT.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020