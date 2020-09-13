As a retired U.S. Navy veteran myself, I got to know Kathy through our mutual volunteer work at Miramar National Cemetery in support of the national non-profit Wreaths Across America. She was a very outgoing, deeply dedicated and passionate volunteer whose tireless efforts directly supported the continuous growth of the most important national cemetery in San Diego for our military veterans who will be buried there in the future. With this said, until I read this obituary, I didn't fully understand the much broader impact that Kathy had on others throughout her life, within the communities she lived in and with organizations like the Parkinson's Association of San Diego and the U.S. Navy. She will be greatly missed, but always remembered by me when I step into the reception area at Miramar National Cemetery where Kathy often greeted me with a big smile and a warm embrace. Fair winds and following seas Captain Bruyere. I salute you!

Mark Bauckman

Friend