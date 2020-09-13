Kathleen Marie Messner

December 8, 1921 - July 5, 2020

San Diego

Kathleen Messner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. She was born in Calumet, Michigan, where she met and married her high school sweetheart Gordon; they were married for 71 years until Gordon's passing in 2013. Kathleen and her husband traveled all over the world, including Japan, Europe, China, Canada, and Mexico, and moved to the East County of San Diego in 1977.Kathleen was best known as an outstanding cook and inherited a family recipe file that included some of her great-grandmother's favorites. She took pride in her cooking, especially her stuffed pork chops that she made for her loved ones on Christmas Day. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and making sure they ate well was one of the many ways she showed it.Kathleen set an example of faith and followed the 10 Commandments. She is survived by her children, Pam Wilson and Mike Messner, son-in-law, Doug Wilson, two granddaughters, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Her legacy lives on through her loving family. She will be missed incredibly.A private service for the family will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum on a to-be-determined date.



