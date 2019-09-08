|
Kathleen Martin February 20, 1937 - September 3, 2019 San Diego Kathleen Martin, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Kathy was born February 20, 1937 to Alice and Charles Buttry in Wichita, Kansas. She spent most of her early years in Wichita, then attended St. Joseph's Academy in Tucson, Arizona, for the first three years of high school. She returned to Wichita for her senior year, graduating from Wichita High School North in 1954. In June 1958 she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from University of Wichita. On June 28, 1959 Kathy agreed to go on a blind date with a young accountant. It seemed a good match, and on April 16, 1960, Kathleen married Mervin L. Martin. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Kathy taught first grade for three years, then stayed home to raise their family. As the nest emptied, she began working with Mervin, handling the reception duties in his CPA office. In addition to family and work, Kathy was very involved for nearly 50 years at St. Mark's UMC, where she served on various committees, her favorite being Staff Parish Relations. She especially enjoyed fellowship with the TNT group, where she and Merv made many lifelong friends. In her spare time she liked to read, work crossword puzzles, and at one time bowled with a team from church called the Holy Rollers. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Mervin Martin; daughter DeAnn and her husband Henry and their two sons Michael (wife Kendra) and Kevin Schwartz; daughter Sheryl and her husband Andy and their daughter Jami Plumley; son Glenn and his wife Lisa and their children Alexander and Jacquelyn Martin; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121. Kathy enjoyed the various choirs at St. Mark's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. Mark's UMC or a charity with special meaning for you. Checks may be mailed to St. Mark's UMC, 3502 Clairemont Dr., San Diego, CA 92117; and should include "Music Ministries in memory of Kathy Martin" in the memo line.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019