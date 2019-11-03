|
|
Kathleen Mary Hayes September 19, 2019 Chula Vista Kathleen Mary Hayes, age 80, died unexpectedly from coronary collapse on the nineteenth of September 2019 in Chula Vista, California.Kathy, an only child, was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, to John and Catherine Hayes. The family moved to California when Kathy was quite young and settled in Santa Barbara, where she attended elementary school, high school, and UC Santa Barbara before earning her master's degree at UC Berkeley.Kathy was a popular teacher for many years in the San Diego area, teaching at Santana High and later at Valhalla High School, where she met her life partner Anne von der Mehden. Kathy enjoyed music, theater, reading, and the companionship of close friends. She also dedicated volunteer time to a hospice program.Kathy never tired of travel and was always planning the next trip. Her unique sense of humor was appreciated by many.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019