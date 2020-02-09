|
Kathleen Kathy' Myers November 7, 1955 - January 16, 2020 Encinitas Our beloved sister Kathleen "Kathy" Myers left us way too soon. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on November 7, 1955 and passed on to join her family in Heaven on January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Myers, her parents Robert and Jacqueline Dohrer, and her partner in crime Aunt Marlene Humble. Our sister Kathy was the favorite aunt of her many nieces and nephews. She lovingly spoiled them and gave them anything they wanted. With Auntie Kathy you did not have to worry about the word no' and rules like dessert after dinner' were meant to be broken. She loved to say, "You can do whatever you want when you're with me!" Kathy was a hard worker and spent over 30 years at Tri-Community Answering Service but her most rewarding time was spent as a teaching assistant to Special Ed students at Ocean Knoll and La Costa Heights elementary schools. She always lovingly referred to her students as my kids.' Kathy went above and beyond to build relationships with students and their families. She was honored for her dedication when she was recognized as EUSD Classified Employee of the Year for 2002. Kathy had lots of favorite things: drag racing, saltwater taffy, licorice, a good meal at Tony's Jacal, garage sales, and Coca Cola memorabilia. She never turned down an opportunity to hunt for treasures in junk stores' or spend a day at the casino. Her strong stubborn streak was balanced by her lighthearted laugh. If Kathy ever touched your life, remember her with a smile.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020