Kathleen Sauls Saucier

May 14, 1925 - July 30, 2020

La Mesa

Kathleen Sauls Saucier, age 95, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Kathleen was born on May 14, 1925 in Juneau, Alaska to Marie Grundy Sauls and James Sauls.Kathleen attended college at the University of Redlands then transferred to UCLA where she received a degree in Economics in 1946. After receiving her degree, Kathleen moved to San Diego where she started a teaching career which spanned over 30 years as an elementary school and substitute teacher in the San Diego area.In the summer of 1952, Kathleen met Jack Saucier on a beautiful Sunday afternoon sailing around San Diego Bay. They were married on July 7, 1953 and were in love for 67 years. They had three children, Karen, Jim and Janet Saucier. Raising their family in Lemon Grove and La Mesa, the Saucier family also enjoyed adventures at the beach, the backcountry, family vacations to Lake Goodwin in Washington, and many trips to national and state parks. Kathleen loved spending time in Borrego Springs and especially enjoyed the beautiful desert blooms.Kathleen enjoyed sunsets and moonrises from the Saucier home on Mt Helix throughout her life.Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Jack; her three children, Karen (Tom), Jim (Patricia) and Janet and her two grandchildren, Taylor and Sophie.She was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego on August 6, 2020.



