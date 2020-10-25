Kathleen Steinbuck 'Kay' Rouillard
December 14, 1929 - October 10, 2020
La Mesa
Kathleen "Kay" Louise Rouillard (nee Steinbuck) died at home on October 10, surrounded by many family members. The daughter of J. Eberhart and Laurette Steinbuck, Kathleen was born in Evanston, Illinois in 1929. She attended Northwestern University where she received her BME in vocal music. It was there that she met her beloved husband, John.Kathleen and John settled in Streator, Illinois where John served as Music Director at Streator Township High School and they raised a family of seven children.In 1969 the couple moved their family to La Mesa, California. Kay became a member in Our Lady of Grace church singing in the choir and serving as cantor. She sang with the San Diego Master Chorale for many decades.At the age of 55 she began working as a school librarian. She served as librarian at La Presa Elementary and then Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School until her retirement in 2005.In recent years she has been an enthusiastic opera and theater-goer. She enjoyed her involvement in the American Association of University Women finding fellow book-lovers and many friends.She is predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Thomas and Eberhart, and her grandson Tommy. She is survived by her sister Mary Jo (Fred), sisters-in-law Mary Lu, Lee, Carol, and Murleane, her children Rebecca (Marshall), Marie (John), Steven (Susan), David (Isela) Maggie (Jonathan), Amy, Michael (Norma), grandchildren Joey, Jackson, Jeremy, James, Willow, Katie, Emily, John-David, Maya, and twelve great- grandchildren.In lieu of flowers contributions in Kay's memory may be made Feeding San Diego feedingsandiego.org
. or to AAUW scholarships for women in the local area.Make checks .payable to AAUW La Mesa-El Cajon CA Foundation. Write "Philanthropy" on memo line.Please send to Jane Niemeier, 1459 Everview Road, San Diego, CA 92110All donations are tax deductible.