Kathryn A. Kathy' Cook January 20, 1932 - August 31, 2019 Poway Kathy Cook passed away peacefully August 31, 2019 with her son Mark (Judy) by her side. Her daughter Susan, of Redmond, WA, also survives her. She had three grandchildren: Matt (Jackie), Jason (Tiffany), and Michelle. Her brother Mel (Bev) Weibel also survives her along with nephews and nieces. Her husband, Lt. Col. (ret.) Marcus (Mark) H. Cook, USMC, preceded her in death. Kathy was born in South Dakota but grew up in San Diego. She was a graduate of Kearny High School and was one of the 49ers. Her brother Mel and son Mark also attended Kearny High. Kathy and her husband were Poway residents since 1975. She was a teller at the Bank of America in Poway for many years and also a volunteer at the Pomerado Hospital gift shop. Kathy loved meeting her friends at Jack in the Box for morning coffee and solving the world's problem. She also loved meeting her past coworkers for monthly lunches. Services will be held Friday, October 11, at 10:00 am, at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Warrior Foundation at www.warriorfoundation.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019