Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA
View Map
Kathryn Callitia McCallister Butler Curran


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Callitia McCallister Butler Curran May 23, 1922 - May 18, 2019 Post Falls, Idaho Kathryn C. McCallister Butler Curran passed in Post Falls, Idaho, on May 18, 2019, at age 96. She was born May 23, 1922, in Washougal, WA; daughter of Wesley Baird McCallister and Kate Mabel Wood. Widow of Cornelius "Neil" Garrett Butler (1922-1986) and William "Bil" Curran (1921-2011). Kay is survived by her son, Craig Neil Butler; grandchildren, Garrett Doyle and Jack Cornelius, and several great-grandchildren; niece, Patricia and nephew, Peter (children of Lyle Butler, brother of Neil); nieces, Joyce, Irene and Beverly (Macy) McCallister (children of Kenneth John, her brother). She was a long-time resident of San Diego and Ramona, California, and Weiser, Idaho. Kay graduated from Washington State University on May 22, 1944, with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. There she met her husband Neil Butler and married January 25, 1944. After graduation, she taught physical Education at Lakeside High School in east San Diego. In April 1977, Kay and Neil moved from San Diego to a farm along the Snake River in Weiser, Idaho. After Neil's death in 1986, Kay returned to California, moving to Ramona, where she met Bill Curran. They were married in 1991. There she was an active member of First Congregational Church and the Thursday Club. Kay's interests included amateur golf, private pilot, growing orchids, international travel, supporter of wildlife and the San Diego Zoo.Kay's interment service will be held on Friday, June 21, at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at Patricia Butler's home at 3035 Kona Way, San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019
