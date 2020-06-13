Many wonderful memories since Fall 1955, when I became her Sigma Kappa sister. Enjoyed active and alumnae gatherings at her house, many events (some I helped plan) at the Thursday Club, and playing bridge with her for decades. One time I called to invite her to join us for bridge (which was in east county and a reasonable drive from Ramona). She said, "I'd LOVE to come but the drive is a bit too long." She told me she had moved to IDAHO! Will always remember her cheerfulness and GREAT sense of humor. Really missed seeing her these last few years but I'm sure she was very happy in Idaho.

Lavon Todt