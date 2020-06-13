Kathryn Callitia McCallister Butler Curran
1922 - 2019
In memory of Kathryn Callitia McCallister Butler Curran.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Interment
10:30 AM
El Camino Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2019
Many wonderful memories since Fall 1955, when I became her Sigma Kappa sister. Enjoyed active and alumnae gatherings at her house, many events (some I helped plan) at the Thursday Club, and playing bridge with her for decades. One time I called to invite her to join us for bridge (which was in east county and a reasonable drive from Ramona). She said, "I'd LOVE to come but the drive is a bit too long." She told me she had moved to IDAHO! Will always remember her cheerfulness and GREAT sense of humor. Really missed seeing her these last few years but I'm sure she was very happy in Idaho.
Lavon Todt
June 21, 2019
Kay was a wonderful woman. I was so proud to be her Sigma Kappa sister!
Kimberly Rossoll Kugel
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years.
May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
