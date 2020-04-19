|
Kathryn Kremer January 29, 1941 - April 8, 2020 Del Mar Kathryn Kremer, 79, died peacefully at her Del Mar home April 8, 2020. Her two sons and her husband were at her side. Kathryn was born January 29, 1941 to Dale and Virginia Leslie in Palo Alto, California. She graduated from the University of Oregon in 1963 with a degree in English. She moved to Sacramento where she met her husband before moving to Del Mar. Kathryn was a Head Start volunteer and assisted the development of Children's Creative Workshop. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the Del Mar Garden Club. Kathryn was co-director of the San Diego District of the Metropolitan Opera National Council.Kathryn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Daniel Kremer; her sons, Aaron and Brendan; her daughter-in-law, Susan, and two granddaughters, Jordan and Allison.A memorial service will be scheduled later. Gifts in memory of Kathryn can be made to Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020