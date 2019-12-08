|
Kathryn Louise Murray November 11, 1925 - October 25, 2019 San Diego Kathryn Louise Murray/Haydon passed away on October 25, 2019, in her sleep at 93. She was born Kathryn Louise Hougland in Indiana.On January 2, 1943, she married Lloyd Webster Murray, in Texas. In her early years she worked for RCA as a model. Later in life she got her certificate as a nurse practitioner and worked ten years for different doctors' offices. She lived in Sumatra, Indonesia, Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, and finally, California. She was a daughter, wife, and mother who raised a wonderful family. The family will have a celebration of life for Kitty at 4650 Dulin Rd, #136, Fallbrook, CA, on January 5 at 2:00 pm, 760 755-3529.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019