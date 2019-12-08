Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Louise Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Louise Murray Obituary
Kathryn Louise Murray November 11, 1925 - October 25, 2019 San Diego Kathryn Louise Murray/Haydon passed away on October 25, 2019, in her sleep at 93. She was born Kathryn Louise Hougland in Indiana.On January 2, 1943, she married Lloyd Webster Murray, in Texas. In her early years she worked for RCA as a model. Later in life she got her certificate as a nurse practitioner and worked ten years for different doctors' offices. She lived in Sumatra, Indonesia, Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, and finally, California. She was a daughter, wife, and mother who raised a wonderful family. The family will have a celebration of life for Kitty at 4650 Dulin Rd, #136, Fallbrook, CA, on January 5 at 2:00 pm, 760 755-3529.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -