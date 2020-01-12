|
Kathryn May Kay' Campbell Riley August 14, 1936 - November 23, 2019 Carlsbad After a long and fulfilling life, Kay' (Kathryn May) Campbell Riley died suddenly from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on November 23, 2019, in Oceanside, CA. She showed no signs of the disease prior to her death. Kay was born in Beaumont, CA, on August 14, 1936. The daughter of Francis Monroe Campbell and Maudie May Hunt, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Virginia Holman Campbell.Kay was a graduate of San Bernardino High School in 1954 and entered the first freshman class at the newly established University of California at Riverside that fall. Kay graduated with a B.A. in Bio-Chemistry in 1958 with the first four-year class of students at that school. In her fifties, Kay obtained a Master's Degree in Public Administration. Kay married her high-school sweetheart, Michael Riley, in 1959, and they raised three children. She was active in community organizations in all the cities where she lived and served on the state boards of four of those organizations. Kay retired from the San Diego County Department of Health and Human Services as an Administrative Analyst. She was also an elementary school teacher and an instructor at the University of California at Davis, where she taught applied Welfare Law, Management, and Professional Ethics. Kay was predeceased by her mother in 1937, her father, stepmother, and her husband of fifty-two years. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Riley Miller of Oceanside, CA, Beth Riley Clelland (James) of Vista; and son, Michael Riley of Omaha; nine grandchildren, Colette, Anora, Mitchell, Michael, Erin, William, Jenney, Christina and Kathryn, and three great-grandchildren, Lily, Travis, and Cali. Kay also leaves behind three sisters, Ann Busse (Louis) of Desert Hot Springs, CA, Susan Young of Phoenix, AZ, and Frances Torres (Larry) of Menifee, CA. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Riley Dowd of Irvine, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. As a forty-five year resident of Carlsbad, CA, Kay Riley was active at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she served on the Parish Council, was a member of a small church community and a Eucharistic Minister. She was a 20-year board member of the Carlsbad Unified School District Educational Facilities Corporation, which built many school buildings in Carlsbad, including the CHS Cultural Arts Center. She was active in the North Coast Assistance League, the Carlsbad-Oceanside-Vista chapter of the American Association of University Women and Al-Anon. She will be remembered for her philanthropy, love of international travel, gardening, reading, and her bridge groups. A private funeral and joyful celebration of her life will be held at Mission San Luis Rey, where she will be interred with her husband, Michael Riley, at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to the AAUW COV Scholarship fund or Mission San Luis Rey. Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary of Fallbrook were of service to her family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020