Kathryn Katie' Wade

April 21, 1927 - August 21, 2020

Arizona

Kathryn Katie' (Kissel) Wade, of Scottsdale, AZ, and a long time former resident of Melrose Park, IL, Park Forest, IL, and San Diego, CA, died peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was born in Melrose Park, IL on April 21, 1927, the youngest of seven children to Lithuanian emigrates Constantine and Kathryn (Gratennatis) Kissel. Her siblings doted on her their whole lives. Brothers Alex, Albert, and John and sisters, Helen, Veronica, and Stella predeceased her.After high school she got a job at Rand McNally as a secretary, but then the U.S. government came out with the promotional campaign for women to COME BE A NURSE.' She graduated from St. Francis in Joliet, IL, with her R.N. certification in 1948. She worked for the Red Cross, traveling around the country giving polio shots.She loved traveling and was on her way to Cuba when she stopped by to see another friend in Baltimore who set her up on a blind date with William "Bill" Wade, who, after that date, suggested she stop through Baltimore on her way back from Cuba. She did. They married on December 26, 1950.They are the parents of (and she is survived by) seven children: Michael, (1952), Richard (1953), John (1955), Mary Helen (1960), Margaret (1961), James (1963), and Thomas (1966). Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She worked as a homemaker for 25 years before she went back to work outside of the home. While she worked outside of the home and managed a household of seven children, she went back to night school to get her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL in 1977. An accomplishment she was very proud of.Katie and William retired to San Diego in 1988. They found a wonderful home in Point Loma and loved living in California. They were married 57 years until William passed away from cancer in 2007. They were members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church San Diego, CA, and Katie found great peace and solace as a member of St. Charles, Christ Child Society.Katie was a generous, kind, and honest person with a unique wit. She loved and guided all of her children to be independent and taught them all to think for themselves. She loved her family and friends and gave of herself and her time as much as possible. Everyone who came in contact with her was amazed and impressed with her colorful outlook and attitude. She lived for 93 years, and we will all miss her and her unusual and always amazing approach to life.Her life will be celebrated with a mass at St. Charles Borromeo on Friday, October 23, 2020. Interment will follow at Miramar National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to:St. Charles Borromeo Catholic ChurchChrist Child Society 2808 Cadiz StreetSan Diego, CA 92110619.225.8157https://saintcharlespl.com



