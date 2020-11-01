Kathyrn Ann St. John

August 2, 1963 - October 16, 2020

OCEANSIDE

Kathyrn Ann St. John, 57, died after a brief illness on Friday, October 16, 2020. A graduate of El Camino High School (1981), Kathy was born on August 2, 1963 in Telfair County, Georgia. She is fondly remembered as a welcoming, loving second parent to the many friends of her daughters: Ms. Hollie Leatherwood, Mrs. Heather (Roche) Helm of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Mrs. Sara (Kyle) Spencer of Kaysville, Utah. In addition to her daughters and granddaughters, Kathy is also survived by her sisters, Alecia (Richard) Tilch, of Vista, California; Robyn Mcaninch of North Las Vegas, Nevada; and brother, Robert (Michelle) St. John of Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert St. John, Sr., and Susan St. John. Kathy leaves behind grieving, but grateful, family and friends who were touched by her devotion and her making people feel like they were never a stranger after meeting her. Kathy will join her mother in eternal rest in McRae, Georgia.



