Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 754-6600
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Eternal Hills Mortuary Chapel
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA
Kay Kiyoko Imoto


1925 - 2020
Kay Kiyoko Imoto Obituary
Kay Kiyoko Imoto November 6, 1925 - January 9, 2020 VISTA Kay Kiyoko (Kawano) Imoto passed away at the age of 94 in Vista, California. Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Yoshio Imoto and infant daughter, Diane Imoto. Kay is survived by son, Glenn Imoto (wife Teresa) and daughter, Barbara Loman (husband Geoff). Survivors also include grandsons Michael Imoto, Brian Imoto, and Stephen Imoto, and great-grandchildren, Dyanna Imoto, Mika Imoto, Audrey Imoto, and Logan Imoto. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Eternal Hills Mortuary Chapel in Oceanside, California. Burial will be held following the services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
