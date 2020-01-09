|
Kay Marie Morris July 27, 1944 - January 4, 2020 SANTEE Kay Marie Morris, 75, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, in her Santee, CA home on January 4, 2020. We rejoice in her reunion with her Husband Larry. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an otherwise incredible Lady. She is survived by her four children: Elizabeth (Tiny), Sandra, Todd, Larry (The good looking one); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Kay was born on July 27, 1944 in Ohio.She met her husband, Larry in San Diego, and married at a young 17 years of age. She raised her four children in El Cajon, California.She will be missed by so many, and the world is a little less bright without her. She laughed and loved, and nothing pleased her more than the simple pleasures of time with family and her faithful dog Jack.She enjoyed an afternoon at Barona, and a delighted in getting enough points for that free buffet.Many times, throughout her life she shared that when she passed she did not want tears, she wanted a New Orleans Jazz band, and lots of laughing and drinking to celebrate her life. She overcame a long battle with cancer earlier in her life, beating death many times. Her strength and courage will continue to inspire everyone who knew her.Her final days were spent not being concerned about herself, but that her dog would be taken care of when she was gone. Here entire life, she was an avid dog lover.We love you mom, and not a day will go by that we do not think about you.
