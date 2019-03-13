Kay Rubadue Agriesti December 17, 1942 - March 7, 2019 San Diego Kay Rubadue Agriesti, age 76, beloved wife of John Agriesti for 57 years, was born into Eternal Life on March 7, 2019, with John and their daughter, Lisa, at her side. Loving mother of her four girls: Lisa (Marco) Tumbiolo, Nan Agriesti, Kathy (the late John) Johnson and Michelle (Richard) Grinsdale. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren: Anthony and Brianna Tumbiolo, Kevan (Breanna) Giles, Jennifer Agriesti and Nicole Agriesti; and two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Michael Giles. Devoted sister of Jane (Jim) Peck, the late Nancy (Mark) Quinn, the late Margie Rubadue and the late Josephine Rubadue. Dear sister-in-law of the late Joseph (Mary) Agriesti, Sue (the late William) Foss, Christina (Ralph) DeMatteo and Jerry (Marsha) Agriesti. Kay was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Margaret Rubadue and her in-laws Michael and Carmela Agriesti.For over 20 years, she managed her own executive recruiting firm, Agriesti and Associates. Kay faithfully served San Rafael Parish as President of the Women's Fellowship, Chair of the Eucharistic Ministers, and so much more. She was also President of Eastview Homeowners Association, President Bridlewood Country Estates, served meals to the Wounded Warriors, and various other community events.Kay's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary (13243 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064) from 5 7 pm, with a Prayer Service at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at San Rafael Catholic Church, 17252 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92128, at 11 am with Msgr. Dennis Mikulanis, Presider. All friends and family are invited to a reception in the church hall immediately following mass to Celebrate Kay's life. Interment will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, CA 92102, immediately following Mass in the Mausoleum Chapel at 11 am.Memorials to , https://www.alz.org/sandiego/donate, are most appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019